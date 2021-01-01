About this product

The Rokin Dial oil cartridge battery is the newest and most advanced addition to the Rokin oil vaporizer line. The Dial has the most voltage settings than any other portable vaporizer on the market with a shocking 21 settings and NO buttons! The Dial features auto draw technology, which eliminates the need for an on/off button. Now you can vape without the worry of turning your vape on/off and draining your battery. Just screw your cartridge into the advanced 510 threaded connection, which notifies you that a secure connection has been made, and inhale to activate the battery. The secure cartridge connection technology is unlike any other vape and ensures your cartridges make a solid connection every time, just watch for the blinking light once to confirm the connection. The battery also includes short circuit protection for your safety. The Dial’s portable size will let you take it anywhere you want. The Dial will make your vaping experience more simple and better tasting with its wide range of new features! The kit also includes a lanyard and a micro USB charger. To charge your pen all you need to do is connect the Micro USB into a USB wall adapter or any other USB device and let it go.