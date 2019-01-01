Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.