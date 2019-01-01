 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Great White Shark is the epitome of a classic strain that continues to stand the test of time with genetics originating from Asia and South America. A potent strain that consists of fragrant flowers densely populated with crystals and distinct orange hairs. The Shark was created by crossing Super Skunk with Brazilian and South Indian sativas, resulting in a strain featuring a sweet, pungent profile while a heavy presence of limonene gives The Shark distinct punctuating citrus notes.

Great White Shark is a potent strain that is known for its ability to provide a strong body buzz quickly. For this reason, it’s often recommended medically to treat chronic pain ailments. This heavy hitter isn't a complete knockout, but it isn’t recommended for days when you need to get a lot of work done. Great White Shark plants grow best indoors and flower in 8-10 weeks. It has a strong fruity aroma that alludes to its Super Skunk lineage. Buds exemplify the “white” part of its moniker, with a blanket of crystals and orange to brown hairs. Also known as Peacemaker or just White Shark, this strain won the 1997 High Times Cannabis Cup.

Rooted on Vancouver Island and driven by a dedication to quality. Our premium cannabis brand. A full bud product, grown, harvested and hand-selected by our team of cannabis experts. Our premium flower is handpicked to deliver small batch cannabis with an unrivalled flavour and quality. UPHOLDING THE LEGACY OF BC CANNABIS