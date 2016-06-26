About this product

Great White Shark is the epitome of a classic strain that continues to stand the test of time with genetics originating from Asia and South America. A potent strain that consists of fragrant flowers densely populated with crystals and distinct orange hairs. The Shark was created by crossing Super Skunk with Brazilian and South Indian sativas, resulting in a strain featuring a sweet, pungent profile while a heavy presence of limonene gives The Shark distinct punctuating citrus notes.