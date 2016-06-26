Royal High
About this product
Great White Shark is the epitome of a classic strain that continues to stand the test of time with genetics originating from Asia and South America. A potent strain that consists of fragrant flowers densely populated with crystals and distinct orange hairs. The Shark was created by crossing Super Skunk with Brazilian and South Indian sativas, resulting in a strain featuring a sweet, pungent profile while a heavy presence of limonene gives The Shark distinct punctuating citrus notes.
Great White Shark effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
348 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
58% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
45% of people report feeling relaxed
Energetic
32% of people report feeling energetic
Dry mouth
24% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
18% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
4% of people say it helps with anxious
Stress
35% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
27% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
27% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!