Derived from G-13 and Chem Dawg 91 genetics, this strain produces dense, crystal-heavy buds. This specific phenotype displays strong sativa qualities on the outset of consumption. Featuring a complex citrus bouquet, Liberty Haze has distinct lime and grapefruit highlights both on the palate and on the nose. A heavy presence of terpinolene gives this strain a distinctly uplifting indication.
Liberty Haze
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.