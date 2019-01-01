 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze

by Royal High

Write a review
Royal High Cannabis Flower Liberty Haze

Learn More

About this product

Derived from G-13 and Chem Dawg 91 genetics, this strain produces dense, crystal-heavy buds. This specific phenotype displays strong sativa qualities on the outset of consumption. Featuring a complex citrus bouquet, Liberty Haze has distinct lime and grapefruit highlights both on the palate and on the nose. A heavy presence of terpinolene gives this strain a distinctly uplifting indication.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Liberty Haze

Liberty Haze
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

Winner of the 2011 High Times Cannabis Cup, Liberty Haze quickly became popular for its fast flowering time and unique taste. Bred by Barner’s Farm, this cross between G13 and Chemdawg 91 matures as a medium-tall, bushy plant in 8-9 weeks. The buds are lime-green, heavy with crystals, and usually have plenty of red hairs. Consumers like this strain for its refreshing lime taste and its potency. This hybrid can offer uplifting cerebral effects, making it a popular choice for those treating depression and anxiety.

About this brand

Royal High Logo
Rooted on Vancouver Island and driven by a dedication to quality. Our premium cannabis brand. A full bud product, grown, harvested and hand-selected by our team of cannabis experts. Our premium flower is handpicked to deliver small batch cannabis with an unrivalled flavour and quality. UPHOLDING THE LEGACY OF BC CANNABIS