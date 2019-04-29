lewd101 on April 29th, 2019

Mazar x Great White Shark by Royal High. This particular Lot was very well harvested and cured. Terpenes are as advertised I believe Humulene and Geraniol are both present. I feel relaxed and euphoric, It's best enjoyed at night time with a movie or some gaming. As a seasoned consumer It took less of the flower to feel the effects. Beginners should start slowly with this strain. Thank you to RoyalHigh for this amazing lot hope everyone else's experience was as pleasant as mine. -Lewd