 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Mazar x GWS

Mazar x GWS

by Royal High

Skip to Reviews
4.01
Royal High Cannabis Flower Mazar x GWS

About this product

Mazar X GWS is a wonderful combination of two legendary strains, Mazar-I-Sharif and the Great White Shark, that represents a delicious pairing of classic indica varieties. Production staff at United Greeneries have nicknamed it “Raspberry Jam” due to its intense berry scented terpene profile.

1 customer review

4.01

write a review

lewd101

Mazar x Great White Shark by Royal High. This particular Lot was very well harvested and cured. Terpenes are as advertised I believe Humulene and Geraniol are both present. I feel relaxed and euphoric, It's best enjoyed at night time with a movie or some gaming. As a seasoned consumer It took less of the flower to feel the effects. Beginners should start slowly with this strain. Thank you to RoyalHigh for this amazing lot hope everyone else's experience was as pleasant as mine. -Lewd

About this strain

Mazar I Sharif

Mazar I Sharif

A legendary strain grown in the far north of Afghanistan.  In fertile and well-irrigated soils these vigorous giants are capable of reaching 4 metres in height or more, and will produce a similarly immense yield of intensely resinous flowers.  Over-indulgence produces a mind-warping, immobilising and narcotic effect. One of this strain's phenotypes has been described as producing "very potent physical relaxation"; this is likely to be indicative of high CBD levels.

About this brand

Royal High Logo
Rooted on Vancouver Island and driven by a dedication to quality. Our premium cannabis brand. A full bud product, grown, harvested and hand-selected by our team of cannabis experts. Our premium flower is handpicked to deliver small batch cannabis with an unrivalled flavour and quality. UPHOLDING THE LEGACY OF BC CANNABIS