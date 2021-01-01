About this product

RYOT® HeadCase™ Carbon Series™ with SmellSafe® and Lockable Technology in Camo The NEW and IMPROVED HeadCase™ brings portability to everything from smaller hand pipes to vaporizers. RYOT® Smell Safe® Carbon Series™ locks in odors. Durable exterior weatherproof canvas fabric. Pack and Protect with RYOT®. The SmellSafe Carbon Series incorporates extensive carbon fiber padding that both neutralizes and traps odors in its pores while our coated weather-proof fabric and moisture seal zipper provide a true physical barrier to keep odors in and the weather out. To re-activate the Carbon lining filters, simply put in the dryer for 5 minutes. Fresh Pod included Lockable zipper (Lock not included) Dimensions: 6.5 L x 3.5” W x 2.125” H