Want to get funkadelic? Our new limited edition Delahaze capsule is perfect for a big night out. Staying true to its Haze genetics, this sativa capsule delivers in a discreet, no-mess format. Terpenes: Alpha Bisabolol 16%, Caryophyllene 14%, Guaiol 11%
Very cool. Personally I take 2. Gives you a euphoric all around feeling but energetic at the same time. Being gel caps, take into consideration that it takes more time to kick in but can last for hours. I recommend.
Cheers.
San Rafael '71 is for those who want to skip the bull$&^%. Generally higher in THC, it's for those who already know what quality cannabis tastes, smells and feels like. We can't say much about ourselves, but if you know your stuff, you'll know us soon enough.