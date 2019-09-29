hmdefender
on September 29th, 2019
What's the terpene profile?
This mid-potency indica strain features a unique cheese aroma with hints of berry. Its buds are dark purple and dense, with little to no orange hairs. This strain is made up of large calyxes that appear like concord grapes, creating buds that are dense and cone-shaped.
on September 29th, 2019
on September 20th, 2019
Havent been wronged by san rafael yet always a rush to get the purple chitral and pink kush on delivery days in my neighborhood!
on August 15th, 2019
Great buds in Alberta. Super cheesy and at a good price point. Great for before bed
Chitral is a town in Pakistan known for making some of the best hash in the region. Pakistani Chitral Kush, also known as PCK, is a pure indica that is considered a selected landrace, meaning it is an indigenous strain that has been selectively inbred to enhance its characteristics. PCK produces a very colorful phenotype, often earning nicknames like Purple Pakistani or Purple Chitral. This strain is appreciated for its advanced resin production that enables this strain to produce the top-quality concentrates. PCK emits a diverse bouquet of aromas ranging from earthy caramel to sweet notes of fruits and berries. The influence of pure indica genetics creates powerfully relaxing body effects that helps to avoid anxieties and pain, as well as inducing sleep when needed.