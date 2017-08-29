San Rafael '71
This mid-potency indica strain features a unique cheese aroma with hints of berry. Its buds are dark purple and dense, with little to no orange hairs. This strain is made up of large calyxes that appear like concord grapes, creating buds that are dense and cone-shaped.
Pakistani Chitral Kush effects
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
53% of people report feeling happy
Sleepy
37% of people report feeling sleepy
Dry mouth
20% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
13% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Dizzy
4% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
33% of people say it helps with stress
Insomnia
30% of people say it helps with insomnia
Pain
24% of people say it helps with pain
