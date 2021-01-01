About this product

Leave the week behind, it’s finally Saturday. Our Saturday Night 0.5 g pre-rolls are packed with sativa-dominant hybrid Ghost Train Haze. Available in a 0.5g pre-rolled joint, Saturday Night offers high THC potency potential, ideal for the experienced connoisseur. These dense buds are deep green with purple hue and have a pungent spicy aroma. The hazy scent comes from terpenes like terpinene and caryophyllene, creating a robust experience. Grown in Ontario, our flower is harvested with care and hand-trimmed to preserve the plant’s unique fragrance and delicate trichomes. Saturday only happens once a week, let us do the work for you. Our Saturday Night pre-rolls are a fully finished product; we have milled, rolled, packed and sealed the joint for you. Saturday Night's Ghost Train Haze pre-rolls are ready for the weekend - are you?