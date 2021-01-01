CBD Sour Tangie Seeds
About this product
This CBD Sour Tangie is relatively high in CBD with 9% and low in THC with only 0.6%, which makes it well suited for daytime use and for those who wish to avoid the psychoactive effects of high thc weed. This is a high sativa strain with 80% sativa and the remaining 20% is indica. Effects from the CBD Sour Tangie has been described as stress releasing with a heightened state of mind, lots of creative inspiration and a general sense of well being. Due to the high CBD content and the super resinous buds the CBD Sour Tangie works well for medical CBD extracts, distillates and CBD oils. It also works great for medical patients aiming to alleviate feelings of depression, fatigue, nausea, headaches, and general aches and pains by using high CBD cannabinoids. CBD Sour Tangie has also been sought after by those who use it to treat glaucoma and to stimulate their appetite.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Sour Tangie
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
DNA Genetics’ Sour Tangie is an 80% sativa cross between East Coast Sour Diesel and Tangie. Sour Tangie brings together the classic Sour Diesel aroma with Tangie’s creative, elevating buzz and strong citrus overtones. This sativa has two different phenotypes that express either Sour Diesel or Tangie bud structures and effects. Sour Tangie grows quickly in its vegetative cycle and finishes flowering in 9 to 10 weeks indoors.
