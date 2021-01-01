About this product

Early Skunk is an indica dominant hybrid balanced at 65% indica to 35% sativa. Because of the sativa presence, this strain can grow taller than most conventional indicas if you end up with the more sativa dominant phenotype. Early Skunk also provides great yields with ease of growth. Early Skunk seeds have high germination rates and finish fast with a flowering time of 7-9 weeks indoors and usually finishing in late September to October when grown outdoors. The average indoor yield is 14-18oz/m2 and 18 oz per plant outside. Early Skunk is an extremely hardy plant that thrives in most climates. It grows strong and tolerates heavy gusts of wind, mold, and pests. Just give her direct light and Early Skunk will thrive. This is a solid strain for novices to grow and also perfect for more experienced growers looking to add stable good yielding genetics to their garden.