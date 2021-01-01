Gelato Seeds
The Gelato cannabis plant is a great plant for beginners as its easy to cultivate and it looks spectacular towards the end of its growth cycle, which is why everyone wants a piece of this lovely gal. Gelato cannabis smoke is pungent and produces a relaxed and somewhat euphoric high, a great strain for anyone looking to elevate their creativity. Rookies should beware as Gelato weed contains high amounts of THC which can make this strain quite intimidating for those with a low tolerance.
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Humulene
Gelato, aka Larry Bird, is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Sunset Sherbet and Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies. The effects of Gelato produce a euphoric high accompanied by strong feelings of relaxation. Consumers say the physical sensation comes on strong, but many find themselves still mentally agile enough to stay productive and creative during the day. Gelato gets its name from the fruity, dessert-like aroma it smells like. Novice consumers may want to approach this THC Powerhouse with caution, but those armed with a high THC tolerance will delight in the heavy-handed effects of this strain. Medical marijuana patients choose Gelato to help relieve symptoms associated with pain, fatigue, and insomnia. Growers say this strain produces buds that bloom in dark purple hues and is illuminated by fiery orange hairs and a shining white coat of crystal resin.
