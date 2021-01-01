Great White Shark Seeds
by Seed KingWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
The Great White Shark strain is known to produce a fast-acting and reliably potent high with sweet, skunky and citral taste notes that linger on the tongue after smoking or vaping. The buds are bright green with orange hairs and caked with resin. Great White Shark is a terrific strain to use for making edibles and concentrates due to its copious crystal production. The trim leaves are so THC laden that it would be wasteful to not use them for hash making or infusing. GWS's THC content has been measured at 14%-16% and with an average CBD content of 1.8%. The effects are noticeably more indica feeling, which is well suited for medical users looking to lower stress, boost appetite and relieve muscle aches. Those living with PTSD have reported positive results using this strain to ease symptoms associated with it.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
Great White Shark
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.