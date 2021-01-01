 Loading…

Sativa

Great White Shark Seeds

by Seed King

The Great White Shark strain is known to produce a fast-acting and reliably potent high with sweet, skunky and citral taste notes that linger on the tongue after smoking or vaping. The buds are bright green with orange hairs and caked with resin. Great White Shark is a terrific strain to use for making edibles and concentrates due to its copious crystal production. The trim leaves are so THC laden that it would be wasteful to not use them for hash making or infusing. GWS's THC content has been measured at 14%-16% and with an average CBD content of 1.8%. The effects are noticeably more indica feeling, which is well suited for medical users looking to lower stress, boost appetite and relieve muscle aches. Those living with PTSD have reported positive results using this strain to ease symptoms associated with it.

Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Great White Shark, also known as "Peacemaker" is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing Super Skunk #1 with South American and South Indian Sativa. This strain produces a strong, body buzz effect that is euphoric and comes on quickly. Great White Shark has a bold, fruity aroma with undertones of skunk. This strain is commonly used for treating symptoms of chronic pain and should be reserved for consumers with a high THC tolerance. Growers say this strain grows best indoors and has a flowering time of 8-10 weeks. Great White Shark buds are white with a blanket of crystals outlined with orange and brown hairs. This strain won the 1997 Cannabis Cup.

