MK Ultra Seeds
by Seed KingWrite a review
$59.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
MK Ultra is renowned for its ‘hypnotic’ effects and is best used when strong medication is necessary. Its hypnotic cerebral effects hit almost instantly. Smoking this strain causes your eyelids to become very heavy making MK Ultra perfect for patients suffering from insomnia. It induces a heavy couch lock, which makes it suitable to combat stress as well. Users often demonstrate signs of giddiness and carry an ever-present smile on their faces.
About this brand
Seed King
About this strain
MK Ultra
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
MK Ultra is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.