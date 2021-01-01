 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. MK Ultra Seeds
Indica

MK Ultra Seeds

by Seed King

Write a review
Seed King Cannabis Seeds MK Ultra Seeds

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

MK Ultra is renowned for its ‘hypnotic’ effects and is best used when strong medication is necessary. Its hypnotic cerebral effects hit almost instantly. Smoking this strain causes your eyelids to become very heavy making MK Ultra perfect for patients suffering from insomnia. It induces a heavy couch lock, which makes it suitable to combat stress as well. Users often demonstrate signs of giddiness and carry an ever-present smile on their faces.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

MK Ultra

MK Ultra
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

MK Ultra is a potent indica marijuana strain made by crossing OG Kush with G13. This strain produces euphoric effects that are fast-acting and best for when strong medication is desired. MK Ultra is bred by T.H. Seeds and won 1st place Indica at the High Times Cannabis Cup in 2003 and 2nd place in 2004. This strain gets its name from the methods of mental manipulation employed by the CIA’s Project MKUltra. Indoor growing is facilitated by the plant’s short stature, and its above average yield delivers particularly sticky, dense, pungent flowers.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review