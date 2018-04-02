 Loading…

Hybrid

Space Queen Seeds

by Seed King

5.01
Seed King Cannabis Seeds Space Queen Seeds

$59.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Space Queen Seeds are one of our most popular strains and with good reason, the massive colas are covered in brilliant trichome crystals and the final buds deliver a potent punch. The aromas are a unique blend of lemon, pine and pineapple, with a dash of dank chronic. Space Queen is a legendary hybrid marijuana strain that is a cross between Cinderella 99 and Roman, a 50/50 sat/indica hybrid, averaging about 8 weeks flowering time and the yield is above average when grown under the right conditions. Space Queen Cannabis Seeds will impress the most seasoned of smokers and reward the patient grower with superior, dank chronic, with a long list of medicinal benefits.

About this brand

Seed King Logo
Seed King Seed Bank, sells world class Feminized and Autoflower Cannabis Seeds Online, unique cannabis strains with extremely high medicinal value. Organically grown Marijuana Seeds with award winning cannabis lineage. Seed King currently carries some of the world's most popular cannabis strains and trending cannabis seeds, including Feminized Gorilla Glue #4 seeds (GG#4), Feminized Jack Herer seeds, Pineapple Express and Automatic (Autoflowering Seeds) Super Lemon Haze, just seeds to name a few. Our Cannabis Connoisseur Seed Bank only carries the highest quality marijuana seeds with above average potency and 90% + germination rates. Seed King Cannabis Seed Bank also provides safe, quick and discreet worldwide shipping, with free shipping on all orders over $75. Check out our many rare cannabis seeds, a mix of exclusive and rare marijuana strains, along side some of the most popular cannabis seeds on the planet.

About this strain

Space Queen

Space Queen
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.

1 customer review

5.01

Mon Apr 02 2018
S........s
Space Queen is a phenomenal strain. Fully functional and aware but also relaxed. Great daily strain for sure.