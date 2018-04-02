Space Queen Seeds
Space Queen Seeds are one of our most popular strains and with good reason, the massive colas are covered in brilliant trichome crystals and the final buds deliver a potent punch. The aromas are a unique blend of lemon, pine and pineapple, with a dash of dank chronic. Space Queen is a legendary hybrid marijuana strain that is a cross between Cinderella 99 and Roman, a 50/50 sat/indica hybrid, averaging about 8 weeks flowering time and the yield is above average when grown under the right conditions. Space Queen Cannabis Seeds will impress the most seasoned of smokers and reward the patient grower with superior, dank chronic, with a long list of medicinal benefits.
Space Queen is a hybrid marijuana strain made by crossing Romulan and Cinderella 99. This strain provides effects that intensely trippy and speedy. If you enjoy a buzzy head high, Space Queen is your ticket. This strain features an aroma of apples, vanilla, and cherries. Growers say Space Queen has large, resinous buds that produce large yields.