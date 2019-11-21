About this product

The Wicked Widow Cannabis strain comes from the White Widow family... probably one of the most famous strains ever to exist and Sensible Seeds are proud to have it in our collection. No-one is exactly sure her origins though it is said she come from a Brazilian sativa landrace and an indica hybrid from India and perfected in the mountains of Kerala to produce the mythical Legend that she is today. Wicked Widow likes lots of sun but can be grown in colder Northern climates so long as it gets enough light. Light watering and fertilization will make sure it avoids mold / mildew and will keep its unique taste. It is suitable for sea of green (SOG) and screen of green (SCROG) setups and changing light cycle to 8 hours during the final 2 weeks of flowering will prevent regrowth of buds. Stressing it will also induce better resin coverage though even without it will still produce fat buds dripping in white trichomes. High yields, High THC, quick flowering and easy to grow...no wonder this temptress has stood the test of time! The effects from smoking The Wicked Widow can give a trippy, cerebral high which is euphoric and uplifting....magical even. The taste is fresh and woody; almost pine like with a hint of citrus. Beware Wicked Widow allure.... her charm spell is powerful! Features Sex: Feminized Type: 50% Indica / 50% Sativa Grow: Indoor/Outdoor Flowering Type: Photoperiod Flowering Time: 8 to 9 weeks Outdoor Harvest: October Yield: Indoor: 500 to 550g/m2 – Outdoor: up to 600g/plant Height: Indoor: 60 to 100cm – Outdoor: 140 to 180cm THC: Very High 22% CBD: Medium Genetics: White Widow S1 Medicinal Properties: Medium Medical Conditions: Stress, appetite enhancer, pain relief, Insomnia and depression Taste/Flavour: Woody Pine, Citrus Effect: Happy, Euphoric, Uplifting Grow Difficulty: Novice (Easy)