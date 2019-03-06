aujus on March 6th, 2019

Not sure why the other review is so negative because there's nothing negative about Seven Oaks Ultra Sour. It's one of the few OCS products that was delivered fresh, with big beautiful buds & few stems, burns nice and clean with an intoxicating smell & taste of lemon/diesel that admittedly may not be for everyone. It's also on the pricey side but personally, it's a smooth product and gave me a decent night's sleep so it's well worth it.