Whether your day is filled with meetings or weekend plans with friends, keep the good times rolling and never leave early. Ultra Sour is a great fit for any function. The result of breeding the Indica-Dominant MK Ultra with the Sativa-Dominant East Coast Sour Diesel. It’s an uplifting, best of both worlds strain of cannabis with THC levels from 13%-20%. Light green, a speckling of orange
Not sure why the other review is so negative because there's nothing negative about Seven Oaks Ultra Sour. It's one of the few OCS products that was delivered fresh, with big beautiful buds & few stems, burns nice and clean with an intoxicating smell & taste of lemon/diesel that admittedly may not be for everyone. It's also on the pricey side but personally, it's a smooth product and gave me a decent night's sleep so it's well worth it.
Ultra Sour by THSeeds is a tart cross out of Amsterdam. This strain is the product of crossing MK Ultra and East Coast Sour Diesel, creating a sativa-dominant bud with uplifting stimulation and heady euphoria. Ultra Sour smells of pine and diesel, and its buds are deep green with rusty orange pistils. The potent mental effects can be a little daunting for inexperienced consumers, so mind your dosage. Enjoy Ultra Sour as a means to shrug off stress and enhance creativity.
The brand is a modern interpretation of the Métis spirit of freedom and adventure, and takes its name from a historical Métis battle site where the Métis flag was flown for the first time.
Seven Oaks was created for consumers that reach for the sky, but keep their head out of the clouds.