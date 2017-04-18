Seven Oaks
Whether your day is filled with meetings or weekend plans with friends, keep the good times rolling and never leave early. Ultra Sour is a great fit for any function. The result of breeding the Indica-Dominant MK Ultra with the Sativa-Dominant East Coast Sour Diesel. It’s an uplifting, best of both worlds strain of cannabis with THC levels from 13%-20%. Light green, a speckling of orange
Ultra Sour effects
Happy
56% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
45% of people report feeling uplifted
Creative
39% of people report feeling creative
Dry eyes
15% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Anxious
10% of people say it helps with anxious
Dizzy
10% of people say it helps with dizzy
Stress
23% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
19% of people say it helps with depression
Pain
10% of people say it helps with pain
