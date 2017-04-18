About this product

Whether your day is filled with meetings or weekend plans with friends, keep the good times rolling and never leave early. Ultra Sour is a great fit for any function. The result of breeding the Indica-Dominant MK Ultra with the Sativa-Dominant East Coast Sour Diesel. It’s an uplifting, best of both worlds strain of cannabis with THC levels from 13%-20%. Light green, a speckling of orange