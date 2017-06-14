 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Smoking
  4. Rolling papers
  5. Shine® 2-Sheet Pack

Shine® 2-Sheet Pack

by Shine Papers

Shine Papers Smoking Rolling Papers Shine® 2-Sheet Pack

$20.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Luxury at your fingertips. Don't be at the party. Be the party.  Handcrafted 24K gold rolling papers made with the finest edible gold. Made with a hemp blend base for the smoothest burn. Our lowest cost pack

About this brand

Shine Papers Logo
Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase

2 customer reviews

Wed Jun 14 2017
t........5
Loved it! My friend thought I was loco for spending the money on these but when I broke them out for his birthday he couldn't get enough of them. They were super easy to roll. Honestly a little easier than regular papers because the gold made the papers perfectly tacky in my fingers allowing a super easy back and forth roll. Normally I have to lick the tips of my fingers just right to grip the paper well. The burn was smooth and even and the gold ash was nuts! Perfect present or joint for a special occasion.
Tue Apr 04 2017
s........a
These are really pretty,. That's about it. The novelty of smoking a gold joint is definitely cool and you'll look super fly when toking up with your pals, but really, these papers aren't all that much different than any other rolling papers. They look really nice, especially when rolled up into a fat joint, and I bet you'd impress some peeps if you pulled a gold joint out at a ritzy party, but if you're looking for quantity over quality, there are certainly better deals. Then again, if you're looking to impress a cannabis connoisseur with your expertise and fancy cannabis accoutrements, this would definitely be your jam. Roll it up, tuck it away, and when the time is right, watch everyone's jaws drop when you pull this shiny little preroll of extravagant deliciousness from your pocket.
