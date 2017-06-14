t........5
Wed Jun 14 2017
Loved it! My friend thought I was loco for spending the money on these but when I broke them out for his birthday he couldn't get enough of them. They were super easy to roll. Honestly a little easier than regular papers because the gold made the papers perfectly tacky in my fingers allowing a super easy back and forth roll. Normally I have to lick the tips of my fingers just right to grip the paper well. The burn was smooth and even and the gold ash was nuts! Perfect present or joint for a special occasion.