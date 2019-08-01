 Loading…

Shine® x Clipper Lighter

by Shine Papers

5.02
$5.00MSRP

About this product

Semi-disposable, refillable butane lighter rocking the shine® logo. Includes a removable flint housing to use as a tamping tool. Contains 1 Lighter

About this brand

Inventors of the worlds first 24k edible gold rolling papers, wraps and pre-rolled cones visit shinepapers.com to purchase

2 customer reviews

5.02

Thu Aug 01 2019
M........2
nice design for a lighter
Thu Feb 14 2019
J........0
Like most lighters lasts as long as you take care of them! Also, goes well with my Shine Papers hehe ✨😜