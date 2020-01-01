Houndstooth
by Tweed
It’s like a fruit smoothie you can smoke. Notes of berry and fruity aromas combine for an experience that’s as refreshing as its affordable price point. A combination of strains with berry and fruity aromas. Some people put berries in their smoothies, others do this... THC: 18-20% CBD: 0-1% Available weight: 7g
