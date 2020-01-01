Take your taste buds on a trip.
This tropical citrus blend is a vacation for all the senses. Except, way cheaper than an actual vacation. A combination of strains with citrus and tropical aromas. Like a trip where the only thing you need to pack, is a bowl.
THC: 18-20%
CBD:0-1%
Available weight: 7g
Whether you’re a sacred bong ripper, joint rolling wizard or a vape tech guru, SHRED has you covered. Quality flower, pre-shredded for those moments when you can’t be bothered with a grinder... With on-the-go lifestyles in mind, we package everything in a flexible pouch that can be stashed just about anywhere!