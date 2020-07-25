 Loading…

Silicone Nectar Collector

by SHP Online Smoke Shop

4.73
$19.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

Silicone Nectar Collector This is a standard, easy to use silicone nectar collector that measures about 5 inches in length without the nail. It is easily portable and perfect to use when you are traveling. It is also incredibly easy use. In order for it to function you just take off the silicone cap and insert the metal nail and your good to go. All orders come with the silicone nectar collector, cap, and stainless steel nail. NECTAR COLLECTOR FEATURES Made of High Quality Silicone Easy to use nectar collector Stainless steel nail included 5 inches in length

About this brand

SHP Online Smoke Shop Logo
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

Sat Jul 25 2020
J........2
And if you drop things, you’re safe. It works pretty well but the beginning however it does come up pretty quickly if you’re not a connoisseur to shatter. Once cleaned out again it is working perfect again. I just have to find the right torch any suggestions?
Tue Jul 30 2019
L........e
love this dabber! rips really good and smooth
Sun Jul 21 2019
j........9
works really well