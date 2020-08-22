 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Dabbing
  4. Dab & oil rigs
  5. Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"

Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"

by SHP Online Smoke Shop

Skip to Reviews
5.02
SHP Online Smoke Shop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"
SHP Online Smoke Shop Dabbing Dab & Oil Rigs Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5"

$39.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

Silicone Recycler Dab Rig 5" Recycler dab rigs in general function very well, and this one is no different. This silicone dab rig features a recycler and stands about 5 inches tall. This rig comes apart so you are easily able to get inside to clean it. The joint size on this one is 14mm and all orders included a 100% quartz banger. DAB RIG FEATURES Silicone dab rig 5 inches tall Banger included

About this brand

SHP Online Smoke Shop Logo
Best Online Smoke Shop for Silicone Hand Pipes & Water Pipes SiliconeHandPipes.com is the best Online Smoke Shop. Being based out of Southern California, we pride ourselves on providing our customers with great silicone hand pipes and water pipes at awesome prices. In our online smoke shop you will find silicone bongs, dab rigs, bubblers, hand pipes, nectar collectors, and other smoking accessories available for sale. Silicone hand pipes and water pipes have many benefits associated with them and are great alternatives to the traditional glass pipe. They are incredibly durable and are an ideal travel companion. Whether you are looking for a small silicone pipe, or big bong, or something in between, we got you covered. We have a wide variety of silicone hand pipes and water pipes available ranging in price, size, and function in our online smoke shop.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Sun Jul 21 2019
j........9
super good function, no water splash