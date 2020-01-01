About this product
This sativa-dominant hybrid is rumoured to be derived from genetics in Africa and then perfected in Robert’s Creek on the Sunshine Coast, BC. Her abundance of red pistils and medium-density flowers offer a spicy sandalwood aroma and a natural pink glow. Grown in living soil then cold-cured, hand-trimmed and hand-packed in a recyclable glass jar sealed for freshness. She is truly a connoisseur’s cultivar. Creek Congo THC*: 18.5%
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Congo
Congo by Ace Seeds is a sativa-dominant cross of two Congolese strains, Bangi Congo x Congo #3 and Pakistan Chitral Kush. This genetic combination offers consumers a clean, smile-inducing high that is brimming with positive energy. The mixture of stimulating sativa genetics and heady Kush genetics creates a blend of euphoric introspection and vigor. Enjoy Congo throughout the day to improve mood and stave off lethargy and depression.