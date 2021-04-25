The Key Box is a guaranteed 100% authentic innovative stealth battery that was designed with the appearance and function of a luxury car's key fob, perfect for those who are in the market for a discreet device for use during travel.
This cutting-edge device comes equipped with a 510 threaded connection that can be open/closed to house your oil cartridges (max 11mm diameter/62mm height) within the device itself. Once you are ready to begin heating your concentrates, simply press the button found on the front of the device and the 510 connector springs open with your attachment just like an actual key fob would.
On the back of the box is an authenticity sticker showing you've purchased a verifiably genuine brand item. As a trusted, reputable seller, we purchase our inventory direct from the manufacturer. This means you can count on receiving a genuine brand name product, or your money back.
After your heating attachment is opened and ready for use, press the power button on the side of the device 5 times within 2 seconds to power on the device. From here you can then hold the power button to begin heating your oils, after about 15 seconds of continuous use the Key Box will automatically cut off it's power to prevent over-heating.
A LED light indicator found beneath the power button will shine a solid red color when the device is firing properly. This LED will also rapidly flash when the device is locked/unlocked or when the voltage falls too low, indicating it is time to recharge. When that time comes use the built-in USB charging cable to achieve a full recharge in just around 4 hours. After connecting to the USB charging cable the LED will shine red to show charging begun and after a few hours it will switch to green to indicate a full charge.
The Key Box Battery also features an innovative key ring for easy travel, it will support most attachments rated as low as 1.2 ohm and it comes equipped with a long-lasting embedded 350mAh li-ion battery that will provide a constant 3.7V of power.
Our mission is to provide pure and potent cannabis infusions while educating and advocating for marijuana law reforms. We proudly support NORML and The Last Prisoner Project in their endeavors to change US cannabis policies and seek retroactive justice.
We only work with sustainable, organic local farms to ensure only the highest quality CBD flower and products are sold to you. Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility in California, and is third-party lab tested for purity and potency. We firmly stand behind our CBD products with a 100% money back guarantee. Lab reports are available on our website.
OUR STORY
Since 2019, Simply Crafted CBD has proudly offered premium CBD health and wellness products for discerning individuals who prefer natural solutions over unnecessary prescriptions. Dedicated to providing naturally healing products that comfort, relieve, and soothe individuals dealing with a wide array of common ailments ranging from chronic pain, anxiety, migraines, hypertension, and much more.
Simply Crafted CBD delivers high-quality CBD oils, tonics, and treatments at an affordable price point. At Simply Crafted CBD, we believe that quality CBD products should be easily accessible and affordable to anyone who seeks the effective and natural healing power of CBD for their personal health concerns.
Simply Crafted CBD is committed to providing the safest, purest, and most effective CBD products and accessories on the market today. With both peer-reviewed studies and the medical community alike confirming the various benefits of CBD products, Simply Crafted CBD is able to offer the most innovative, effective, and powerful CBD products available today.
We proudly offer a full array of CBD oils, tinctures, balms, lotions, topicals, and accessories designed to help alleviate inflammation, soothe nerves, and reduce both episodic and chronic pain for our clients. Our team of CBD experts help our customers find the perfect CBD product for their unique situation.
With our robust product knowledge as well as our acute ability to match up the right remedy for a specific problem, our customers can rest assured that they will be receiving a high-quality, natural, and effective solution for their individual health needs.
Natural Healing without the Pills
At Simply Crafted CBD, we truly believe in the transformative power of CBD oils, tinctures, topicals, and assorted CBD products to alleviate pain, reduce anxiety, and improve health outcomes. We offer non-narcotic solutions designed to treat a wide variety of conditions, including inflammation, muscle pain, joint pain, arthritis, anxiety, migraines, acne, muscle spasms, pain related to multiple sclerosis, cancer associated pain, chronic pain, acne, and other skin conditions - all without the use of heavy narcotics or prescription medication.
At the end of the day, Simply Crafted CBD is committed to finding the best solution for our client’s specific needs, offering safe and natural CBD products designed to reduce pain and improve lives.
Pure From Start To Finish
All of our CBD products are derived from plants grown in the United States and are third-party lab tested. Our CBD is produced in a federally regulated facility and must pass the highest standards of approval in the country. In addition, all of our CBD products are personally tested by our staff to ensure effectiveness and that only the best possible CBD is sold to you.
We guarantee our CBD is solvent-free and highly effective. We have strict guidelines for all of our partner farms to follow 100% organic and sustainable practices.
Our CBD oils are extracted using state of the art methods that produce the best full spectrum cannabis oil. For our CBD oils, we use food grade ethanol and cold extraction methods. Our CBD isolate is produced with state of the industry CO2 extraction.
OUR FOUNDERS
Our founders are from Minneapolis, Minnesota, which is where Simply Crafted CBD began. They are health-conscious, outdoor enthusiasts whose passion for alternative, natural remedies for life's problems pushed them towards their endeavors into cannabis and all its benefits and uses. CBD is a natural solution, and we fully enjoy blending it with all sorts of other complimentary herbs and essential oils.
Our knowledge and experience with cannabis products ensures only the highest quality CBD products are sold. We only offer the highest-quality pure CBD products for pain, anxiety and many other ailments. The only products we sell are ones we personally use and trust.
I got this cause my other battery would always be dead when I went to hit it and I would t have a charger. This ones got a indicator which is awesome so I know it’s getting low. Hits super smooth but hard at 3.9