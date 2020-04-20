 Loading…

  5. 8" The Horn Glass & Silicone Water Pipe by Waxmaid

8" The Horn Glass & Silicone Water Pipe by Waxmaid

by Smoking Outlet

About this product

• Single Chamber, Diffused Downstem • 14mm Female Joint, Silicone on Glass • 14mm Male Multihole Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Clear Borosilicate Glass & Silicone w/ Colored Accents • Height: 8.75” • Weight: 8.5 oz • Glass Thickness: .125” • Base Diameter: 3.15”

About this brand

Smoking Outlet is the only online headshop truly giving you The Best Bang For Your Bong. We’re a locally grown online headshop based just south of Seattle, dedicated to making quality smoking accessories affordable and accessible to all. We specialize in high quality glass at the lowest prices on the market, with our main focus on quality, cheap bongs and dab rigs in the $20 to $200 range. We have a huge selection of some of the best American-designed pieces on the market today, including work by Illuminati Glass, Lookah Glass and Diamond Glass, brands that represents both progressive, creative design as well as top quality construction. We’re not just here to sell you glass. Our team takes pride in going the extra mile to help you find exactly what you’re looking for; whether it be finding a specific part, matching you to the perfect bong, or even helping you learn more about how your equipment works. If you’re not satisfied with your purchase, you can email us any time and we will make it right. In addition to glass waterpipes, we also offer vapes, grinders, scales, and a full line of silicone pipes and accessories. Whatever you’re looking for, Smoking Outlet’s got you covered. We offer FREE SHIPPING on all U.S. orders over $100! Save 15% on every order* with the code: LEAFLY *Excludes Specials and Vape products. SmokingOutlet.net / #SmokingOutlet

Mon Apr 20 2020
G........6
I've been using my Horn for about a year, and so far I love it. My only gripe is that the silicone is hard to clean and stains/retains odors very easily. I have the blue/green/white one and the downstem is brown. I clean the whole unit once a week with Formula 420, but it still smells pretty strong. It makes it hard to be discreet, lol. It comes apart for cleaning and goes back together pretty easily (once you get the twist maneuver down to get the downstem back in), and there's no hard-to-reach corners where weird shit can accumulate. It's a great size to grab off the nightstand for a wake-n-bake. All in all, it's my favorite piece.
Wed May 02 2018
A........o
I have had the Wax maid "The Horn" bong for about 3 months. I like a lot of it's features. Pros: The curved shape is comfortable and keeps the flame await from your face while lighting. The removable silicone wrapper is great at protecting the glass from breaking if dropped and easily comes off for cleaning the sturdy, glass beaker. Two glass bowls were included. One with built in glass screen for concentrates, and one traditional glass bowl, both with handles for easy removal. The silicone down stem pops out for cleaning, and with a little practice, pops back in easily. Cons: the silicone downstem and mouth opening of wrapper stains, and retains odors. My lime green down stem is brown now, and started staining from the first few uses, even though I clean it after every use. I tried multiple cleaners over time to remedy this issue (ie: 420 cleaner, Clean Smoke, vinegar, hydrogen peroxide, and alcohol with Kosher salt, but finally settled on 91% alcohol and Epsom salts, which cleans the glass easily and is most economical. I have soaked the down stem in all the above, but the stain and smell remain. The best I could do was lessen the smell strength somewhat, but I could not get rid of it . So far the taste is ok, but I think the taste is affected slightly, even with daily cleaning, so long term, I would have to replace the downstem. I could not find any reviews that talk about the silicone staining aND reyaining odors. I purchased at a local headshop, so this should not be a counterfeit piece. I am curious what other owners experienced with the silicone products. Overall, I still like this bong and hope to find a glass downstem and rubber grommet for replacement.