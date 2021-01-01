Got You Hooked Water Pipe by Cali Cloudx
• Single Chamber; Mini Matrix Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Gender Changer, Banger Nails for Concentrate, and Other Accessories Available • Colored/Clear Borosilicate Glass & Cali Cloudx Logos • Height: 9” • Weight: 15.3 oz. • Glass Thickness: 3mm • Base: 3.5” Cali Cloudx continues to deliver not only with their quality, but their unique designs. The Got You Hooked Water Pipe is perfect if you want something unlike anything you've owned before! The three orbs and a hook made from beauitful borosilicate glass protrude off the middle of the body, and the variety of colors on each water pipe make this worthy of not just using, but admiring! The wide base gives it extra support, and even better, it features a mini matrix perc which diffuses the smoke beautifully. Matrix percs feature verticle and horizontal slits, which result in more quality diffusion and filtration of the smoke by stacking tiny bubbles.
Smoking Outlet
