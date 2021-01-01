Mushroom Mushroom by Tattoo Glass
by Smoking OutletWrite a review
$79.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
• Double Chamber, Double Mushroom Perc • 14mm Female Joint, Glass on Glass • 14mm Male Bowl Piece for Legal Dry Herb • Clear Borosilicate Glass w/ Colored Accents • Height: 12.25” • Weight: 24.1 oz. • Thickness: 0.138” • Base: 3.77" Grab your seats people, its gonna be a trippy ride! The Mushroom Mushroom Water Pipe includes not one, but TWO adorable mushroom percs! That's like, double the amount of mushroom percs most water pipes have, am I right? This piece also takes an interesting approach on the angled mouthpiece. Rather than just having a bend for easier smoking access, the mouthpiece is attached at the side of the neck and angled 45 degrees. The bowlpiece includes a little handle matching the color of the mushrooms, tying the whole piece together. And don't overlook that recycler, everyone likes a smooth hit. It's matchy. Its trippy. Its cute. Its everything you could need in a bong.
About this brand
Smoking Outlet
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.