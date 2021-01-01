 Loading…

White 510 Thread Vape Battery

by Solei Sungrown Cannabis

Solei Sungrown Cannabis Vaping Batteries & Power White 510 Thread Vape Battery

About this product

The Solei Vape Battery & Charger includes a 510 thread rechargeable battery and USB charger. The Solei Vape Battery & Charger includes a 510 thread rechargeable battery and USB charger. Solei Cartridges are sold separately. Also available with Solei Cartridges in the "Solei Starter Kits".

About this brand

At Solei, we believe in embracing the sunny moments, the same way that we embrace the power of the sun when creating our sungrown cannabis products. A little sun goes a long way. And thanks to Solei, you don’t have to look to the sky to find it. So next time those clouds roll in, chill. With Solei, you don’t need a clear sky to have a brighter day.

