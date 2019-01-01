 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Balance Oil - 30ml

Balance Oil - 30ml

by Solei

Solei Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Balance Oil - 30ml

Find your zen. Solei Balance oil is a smoke-free option — no heat required. Get the perfect amount one drop at a time. Flavourless, so you can easily add it to food and baking, or directly under the tongue.

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you're looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there's a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.