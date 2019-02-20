 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g

Balance Pre-Roll 0.5g

by Solei

Solei Balance is available pre-rolled and in many dried flower weights. Its dark green buds are sun-grown in a greenhouse and harvested at optimal times to ensure its signature spicy flavour, which comes from the peppery beta-caryophyllene in the strain’s terpene profile. This indica-dominant hybrid has very mild THC potency.

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.