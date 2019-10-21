 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Solei

Free

Rich green hues with spicy notes, Solei Free is perfectly flowered, sun-grown to the highest quality in an eco-friendly environment and harvested at just the right moment. It's naturally occurring terpenes Alpha pinene, Caryophyllene & Myrcene give it a spicy flavour.

Kalypso79

Tastes like absolute garbage. But man it’s exactly what I need for my daytime pain relief from fibromyalgia.

WCMyukon

This strain is exactly what I needed during daytime. It puts me to the relaxed positive self as well as productive. It actually works better than CBD oil. I'm very happy with it!

Treasure Island

Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.  

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.