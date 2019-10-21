Kalypso79
on October 21st, 2019
Tastes like absolute garbage. But man it’s exactly what I need for my daytime pain relief from fibromyalgia.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Rich green hues with spicy notes, Solei Free is perfectly flowered, sun-grown to the highest quality in an eco-friendly environment and harvested at just the right moment. It's naturally occurring terpenes Alpha pinene, Caryophyllene & Myrcene give it a spicy flavour.
on October 21st, 2019
Tastes like absolute garbage. But man it’s exactly what I need for my daytime pain relief from fibromyalgia.
on May 14th, 2019
This strain is exactly what I needed during daytime. It puts me to the relaxed positive self as well as productive. It actually works better than CBD oil. I'm very happy with it!
Treasure Island is a CBD-rich strain created by Sin City Seeds. It has been known to produce 15:1 and 5:1 CBD/THC ratio phenotypes, offering consumers a mixed chemistry for a variety of applications. Emitting a delicate floral aroma, Treasure Island’s wellness oriented effects can help settle nausea, diminish inflammation, and abate physical discomfort. Add Treasure Island to your favorite THC strain for an added note of complexity.