Parzavail on November 16th, 2019

Tried Sense (purchased 2g from The Niagara Herbalist) with my fiance. The nugs were a bit dry, but.. Once ground, the smell was heavenly. Loaded our vapes, and did about 3-5 mins on our vapes. The taste was really nice, the citrus was really strong (which is good, because I love the citrus strains). I do suggest that you pay close attention to the strength of the strain, and how long your session is going... I literally COULD NOT MOVE for 30 - 45 mins after turning my vape off... This is not for the weak of constitution. But this is a REALLY nice strain. Overall.