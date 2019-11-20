Yup she’s in my top 5 I’d say. Solei sense has been pretty wicked each time I’ve toked it. Usually with a greasy bong, I can still taste the good in it. sometimes I’ll pick up the pre roll. Sweet head high, lifts my mood and euphoric, helps me get focused and creative with whatever I wanna do. Nice little body Zingy too, whatever that is.
Not a lazy bone body stone for me.
Parzavail
on November 16th, 2019
Tried Sense (purchased 2g from The Niagara Herbalist) with my fiance. The nugs were a bit dry, but.. Once ground, the smell was heavenly. Loaded our vapes, and did about 3-5 mins on our vapes. The taste was really nice, the citrus was really strong (which is good, because I love the citrus strains).
I do suggest that you pay close attention to the strength of the strain, and how long your session is going... I literally COULD NOT MOVE for 30 - 45 mins after turning my vape off... This is not for the weak of constitution.
But this is a REALLY nice strain. Overall.
HighAxyz
on August 29th, 2019
I got some from Alberta Cannabis, and it's really cool, I can't remember when I smoked this quality of weed before.
:)
This cross between Sour Diesel and OG Kush from DNA Genetics is a winning combination. For those looking for daytime pain relief, Sour Kush might be one of the best choices out there. Providing consumers with an uplifting experience without overwhelming sedative effects, this hybrid is great for day-to-day consumption. Sour Kush ignites a giggly and euphoric feeling alongside deep physical relaxation. This strain is extremely pungent, so it’s best stored in tightly sealed containers.
