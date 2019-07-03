 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Get the perfect amount one drop at a time. Flavourless, so you can easily add it to food and baking, or directly under the tongue.

Guinnesschick

I use this during day and night, but have to take at least 0.6 ml to feel any effects, seems to mellow me a bit

NiteBuzz

This is a good value oil.I take .2 of a ml after supper.It is potent and long lasting.When I retire to bed around 10.30 you can feel the glow just a nice buzz and helps you sleep.Being a newbie I think .2 is perfect.

mwadman

Oh, and my brothers, sisters, and only friends! I just bought this from Tokyo Smoke on Yonge Street, and I feel relaxed, no anxiety, just pure restful bliss. I did .5 ml to start, and another .3 ml just now. A nice relaxing, non-intrusive buzz. Totally recommend!

Rockstar

Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.