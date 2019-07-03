Guinnesschick
on July 3rd, 2019
I use this during day and night, but have to take at least 0.6 ml to feel any effects, seems to mellow me a bit
Get the perfect amount one drop at a time. Flavourless, so you can easily add it to food and baking, or directly under the tongue.
on June 20th, 2019
This is a good value oil.I take .2 of a ml after supper.It is potent and long lasting.When I retire to bed around 10.30 you can feel the glow just a nice buzz and helps you sleep.Being a newbie I think .2 is perfect.
on June 17th, 2019
Oh, and my brothers, sisters, and only friends! I just bought this from Tokyo Smoke on Yonge Street, and I feel relaxed, no anxiety, just pure restful bliss. I did .5 ml to start, and another .3 ml just now. A nice relaxing, non-intrusive buzz. Totally recommend!
Rockstar, a cross between Rockbud and Sensi Star, is a potent indica-dominant hybrid that delivers strong effects without debilitating sedation. With aromatic notes of spice and grape, Rockstar is a favorite medicine for headaches, pain, and sleep disorders. Its powerful body and cerebral effects make Rockstar popular among growers, who typically harvest their outdoor plants in mid-October. For those who prefer indoor gardens, Rockstar grows best using the “sea of green” method with a 56 to 63 day flowering time.