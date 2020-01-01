 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

by Solei

Find your Moment with Solei Unplug – the perfect complement to unwinding at the end of the day. Unplug Pods have a soothing flavour of lavender and tea, with a hint of sweet and virtually no cannabis after-taste or smell. Although containing high levels of THC, Unplug Pods also contain some CBD which should help create a balanced and approachable experience. Solei Unplug Pods are made with only high-quality, plant-based materials. Distillate cannabis oil extracted from our sun-grown cannabis is paired with natural plant-derived terpenes to deliver a smooth, pleasant taste, with no additional ingredients. Solei Pods allow for a discreet, convenient, controllable and personalized cannabis experience.

Welcome to Solei, a sungrown cannabis brand. YOUR SOLEI MOMENTS Solei can be part of many different Moments. Whether you’re looking for a high or low energy experience with cannabis, there’s a Solei for that. SUNGROWN CANNABIS Our growing practices are rooted in a simple philosophy: a commitment to sustainability. Our cannabis is cultivated in sun-filled, eco-friendly greenhouses that have minimal impact on the environment, because we love Mother Nature too.