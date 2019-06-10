 Loading…

  5. "Smoked Almonds" StayLit-Tips

"Smoked Almonds" StayLit-Tips

by StayLit-Tips

5.06
$59.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

About this product

ADVANTAGES - Cool Smoke - Strong Hits - Enhanced Flavor - Better Hygiene - No Wrinkles - Luxury Design Weather you pack cones or are a rolling expert, the StayLit Tip is the best way to class up your game and create a luxury smoking experience. Great airflow means your rolls stay lit without constant toking. German surgical-grade steel is hand-polished to a mirror finish for unmatched elegance and durability. StayLit Tip’s extended shape keeps it easy to pass while enjoying a joint or blunt. Sit back and enjoy Smoking Perfection.

6 customer reviews

5.06

Mon Jun 10 2019
h........s
amazing that they work with prerolls!!!
Mon Jun 10 2019
s........3
Very good product and amazing customer service!!!
Tue May 21 2019
B........m
Better flavor and super cool smoke 👌🏼