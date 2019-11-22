 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Lemon Riot

by Sundial Cannabis

Lemon Riot packs a punch—both in terms of its strong musky lemon flavour and its high THC content. Despite its potency, this strain can be enjoyed alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends.

t.amber

Probably my favorite sativa dominant right now. Nice boost of energy.

SR1969

Wicked herb high THC sativa hybrid.Great taste and flavor.

Raskal OG

Raskal OG

Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart.

Sundial Cannabis Logo
Sundial believes in health, happiness and personal well-being. Our cannabis is carefully cultivated for modern consumers—people looking for a natural alternative that fits today's active lifestyles.