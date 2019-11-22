t.amber
on November 22nd, 2019
Probably my favorite sativa dominant right now. Nice boost of energy.
Lemon Riot packs a punch—both in terms of its strong musky lemon flavour and its high THC content. Despite its potency, this strain can be enjoyed alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends.
on August 9th, 2019
Wicked herb high THC sativa hybrid.Great taste and flavor.
Bred by Cali Connection by crossing OG Kush and SFV OG Kush, Raskal OG smells of lemon and pine with a musty and grassy taste. With dense light and dark green colored buds, this sticky strain is soft when broken apart.