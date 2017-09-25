About this product

Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With medium- to very strong- potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol.



All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.