Sundial Cannabis
Lemon Riot
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 20%CBD —
About this product
Lemon Riot (Raskal OG) is a sativa-dominant hybrid in the Sundial LIFT series. With medium- to very strong- potency potential, the musky lemon flavour is a little sweet, a little sour and enjoyable alone, with a friend or with a lot of friends. The terpene profile is high in myrcene, alpha-pinene, with notable amounts of caryophyllene, humulene and alpha-bisabolol.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
All of our cannabis is grown with care and attention in small batches at our state-of-the-art facility in Alberta. Sundial cannabis is cured for 14 days and comes in 1 g and 3.5 g of dried flower.
Raskal OG effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
99 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
Happy
52% of people report feeling happy
Relaxed
49% of people report feeling relaxed
Talkative
23% of people report feeling talkative
Dry mouth
32% of people say it helps with dry mouth
Dry eyes
17% of people say it helps with dry eyes
Paranoid
11% of people say it helps with paranoid
Pain
42% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
40% of people say it helps with stress
Depression
32% of people say it helps with depression
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!