Lemiwinks on November 24th, 2019

Sundial is a local producer that I had the pleasure to work at during its construction phase. The steps they go through to maintain hygiene and quality are quite remarkable. I was looking forward to sampling their iteration of Agent Orange, a strain I tried a few years ago. Unfortunately Citrus Punch fell far short of my expectations. Packaged in August, the nugs were small and dry. No need to break out the grinder. I busted up 4 tiny nugs with my fingers only. I rolled them into a joint and added a Raw filter to keep the dust from going down my throat. The original Agent Orange that I had before had a noticeable citrus smell when breaking up the nugs and an unbelievable smell and taste when smoking. Citrus Punch on the other hand had a taste that I can’t even describe. The only thing that comes to mind is “dusty”. The effects were alright. A nice and typical Sativa high, but I couldn’t get past the horrible taste. In my personal opinion, if they were to add a humidipak to the package, maybe it wouldn’t be so harsh and tasteless. The legal market will continue to suffer as long as the product continues to be inferior. Would you buy a beer brand again if it tasted skunky?