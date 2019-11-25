Bcbud1996
on November 25th, 2019
Has a very strong citrus smell. Smoking it had more of an earthy citrus taste. More of a head high than a body high. I got more of a relaxed vibe but still able to do things. Overall an ok strain.
Citrus Punch is a sativa-dominant hybrid that comes on strong, but can still be enjoyed during the day. A unique terpene profile gives this mid-potency strain its most distinctive quality—the smell and taste of fresh Florida oranges.
on November 24th, 2019
Sundial is a local producer that I had the pleasure to work at during its construction phase. The steps they go through to maintain hygiene and quality are quite remarkable. I was looking forward to sampling their iteration of Agent Orange, a strain I tried a few years ago. Unfortunately Citrus Punch fell far short of my expectations. Packaged in August, the nugs were small and dry. No need to break out the grinder. I busted up 4 tiny nugs with my fingers only. I rolled them into a joint and added a Raw filter to keep the dust from going down my throat. The original Agent Orange that I had before had a noticeable citrus smell when breaking up the nugs and an unbelievable smell and taste when smoking. Citrus Punch on the other hand had a taste that I can’t even describe. The only thing that comes to mind is “dusty”. The effects were alright. A nice and typical Sativa high, but I couldn’t get past the horrible taste. In my personal opinion, if they were to add a humidipak to the package, maybe it wouldn’t be so harsh and tasteless. The legal market will continue to suffer as long as the product continues to be inferior. Would you buy a beer brand again if it tasted skunky?
on November 16th, 2019
This strain was quite uplifting for sure. A nice, giggly sativa. It gave me some energy and improved my mood. I found I was able to accomplish tasks better and focus more on things. Not the best strain for sleeping so I'd recommend it for daytime.
Don’t let the name scare you! A well-balanced hybrid combining the smooth Orange Velvet with the bold Jack the Ripper, Agent Orange by MzJill Genetics will capture your senses. Wonderful smells of oranges and fresh-cut citrus from a terpene profile dominant in myrcene, terpinolene, and pinene will immediately entice you, while the pigments of deep maroon and purple will make its buds stand out in a sea of green. The effects are uplifting and motivating, serving as a great mood enhancer if you are feeling lethargic or depressed.