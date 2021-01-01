Sunshower Sour Cherry Gummies
Sunshower
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.
About this product
Pucker up for the sweet taste of tree-ripened cherries with a seriously sour side. Sunshower Sour Cherry gummies deliver a burst of flavour and Canada’s first 1 mg microdose of premium THC distillate with every chew. With a whopping 10 microdose gummies in every pack, Sunshower Sour Cherry gummies are the ultimate snackable experience.
About this brand
Sunshower
Sunshower gummies are crafted from exotic blends of natural fruit flavours with the amazing taste and texture of a classic gummy. Every pack offers five gummies made with 10mg total of the finest THC distillate so that you can savour Sunshower’s delicious fruit flavours, with no cannabis aftertaste.
