Bella Luna

by Symbl Cannabis

The spongy, dense flowers of this indica cultivar are a lush, mint green with purple undertones flecked with vibrant orange pistils and a frosty coating of white trichomes. With flavours and fragrances that can vary greatly between phenotype, this particular variety of Conspiracy Kush has a bittersweet aroma intermixed with spice and an earthy pine and pepper taste. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada

kayess94

Some of the best smelling and quality I have had from a dispensary. Little pricy per gram but it’s worth every penny . This does not taste chemically like the rest of the dispensaries brands I have tried .

kosherkoz

I was surprised at the quality of the nug compared to other legal purchases. Dark green and purp buds with a lot of nice red hairs, a little dry but still some squish . Its strong, sharp, citrus odour stood out to me, as I don’t see too many dark shaded Indica’s full of citrus terps. Smoke wasn’t too tasty, but wasn’t harsh or anything. A little upfliting at first but mellows out to a warm floaty vibe, little sleeps but functional, some good physical effects too. late day -evening meds. Would buy again, was priced really fairly as well.

Conspiracy Kush

Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.

Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada