kosherkoz on January 25th, 2019

I was surprised at the quality of the nug compared to other legal purchases. Dark green and purp buds with a lot of nice red hairs, a little dry but still some squish . Its strong, sharp, citrus odour stood out to me, as I don’t see too many dark shaded Indica’s full of citrus terps. Smoke wasn’t too tasty, but wasn’t harsh or anything. A little upfliting at first but mellows out to a warm floaty vibe, little sleeps but functional, some good physical effects too. late day -evening meds. Would buy again, was priced really fairly as well.