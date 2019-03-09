kayess94
on March 9th, 2019
Some of the best smelling and quality I have had from a dispensary. Little pricy per gram but it’s worth every penny . This does not taste chemically like the rest of the dispensaries brands I have tried .
The spongy, dense flowers of this indica cultivar are a lush, mint green with purple undertones flecked with vibrant orange pistils and a frosty coating of white trichomes. With flavours and fragrances that can vary greatly between phenotype, this particular variety of Conspiracy Kush has a bittersweet aroma intermixed with spice and an earthy pine and pepper taste. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada
on January 25th, 2019
I was surprised at the quality of the nug compared to other legal purchases. Dark green and purp buds with a lot of nice red hairs, a little dry but still some squish . Its strong, sharp, citrus odour stood out to me, as I don’t see too many dark shaded Indica’s full of citrus terps. Smoke wasn’t too tasty, but wasn’t harsh or anything. A little upfliting at first but mellows out to a warm floaty vibe, little sleeps but functional, some good physical effects too. late day -evening meds. Would buy again, was priced really fairly as well.
Conspiracy Kush by Heroes of the Farm Genetics is a 70/30 indica-dominant cross of Obama Kush and Space Queen. The dense, trichome-frosted flowers produce a tangy citrus aroma and a peppery aftertaste. The influence of Space Queen is felt immediately with a Haze-like sense of cerebral activity, but shortly after the relaxing effects take hold and provide calming relaxation perfect for unwinding at the end of the day.