AKA Larry OG, this award winner was originally cultivated in Orange County, California. It’s a hybrid strain with fairly dense bright green buds sprinkled with plenty of visible burnt orange pistils and lightly coated with crystal trichomes for a frosty appearance and sticky feel. Daily Rind possesses a crisp, yet mellow fragrance of fresh pine, tart lemon, grassy herbs and rich earth that directly corresponds with the strain’s popular zesty flavour profile.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada
A very perky entry level strain. Although listed as a hybrid, this strain feels very sativa like in my experience with it. Energetic and uplifting but not overpowering. Very nice citrusy terpene mix that is similar to ultrasour. Highly recommend as a good starter strain for someone wanting to experience an uplifting/energetic strain without the fear of getting too high.
Larry OG, also called Lemon Larry, is yet another member of the famous ocean-grown family. Originally created in Orange County, this indica is a cross between OG Kush and SFV OG. Larry OG produces a potent yet easy body buzz that will allow you to relax while getting things done. The effects are happy but not overwhelming. Like other members of the OG family, this strain has a very clean and piney aroma. The nugs tend to be dense and feature distinct burnt orange hairs that are longer than average.
Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved.
IG: @symblcannabis
TW: @symblcannabis
FB: SymblCanada