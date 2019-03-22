 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Super Sonic

by Symbl Cannabis

3.811
Symbl Cannabis Cannabis Flower Super Sonic

About this product

This tall-growing sativa has fairly dense, olive green buds speckled with flecks of rusty red and a lush coating of frosty trichomes. Don’t be fooled by its name, as unlike most Kush breeds (which are indicas), this one is most definitely a sativa-dominant cultivar. Quantum Kush has a classic, yet complex earthy, sweet aroma that’s pleasantly pungent, along with a sumptuous tropical taste. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada

11 customer reviews

space-Jean

this bud was surprising, first time i opened and smelled it i was like what is this, but i got used to it i would say this is kush but is kind of weird i'm sure tho most will like it than not

Lushcupcake64

Made me feel anxious the bud felt dry to me Didn’t find a lot of smell

Grapefruits

Got some through the Ontario Canabis Store. It was very dry and even vaing it made me cough. I didn’t like the high I got from it, was a kind off anxious restless feeling. Smells and tastes like dirt, I got no sense of tropical notes at all. I would not reccomend.

About this strain

Quantum Kush

Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Myrcene

If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.

About this brand

Curiosity is the catalyst for discovery and growth. And hey, we like that. Symbl is about creating something special in a very real, quality way. Explore our curated selection of signature dried cannabis flower including sativa, indica and hybrid strains, each with distinct profiles. And be sure to check out our pure, concentrated oils enhanced by an extraction process that ensures active cannabinoids and terpenes are faithfully preserved. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada