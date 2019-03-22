space-Jean
on March 22nd, 2019
this bud was surprising, first time i opened and smelled it i was like what is this, but i got used to it i would say this is kush but is kind of weird i'm sure tho most will like it than not
This tall-growing sativa has fairly dense, olive green buds speckled with flecks of rusty red and a lush coating of frosty trichomes. Don’t be fooled by its name, as unlike most Kush breeds (which are indicas), this one is most definitely a sativa-dominant cultivar. Quantum Kush has a classic, yet complex earthy, sweet aroma that’s pleasantly pungent, along with a sumptuous tropical taste. IG: @symblcannabis TW: @symblcannabis FB: SymblCanada
on January 31st, 2019
Made me feel anxious the bud felt dry to me Didn’t find a lot of smell
on December 27th, 2018
Got some through the Ontario Canabis Store. It was very dry and even vaing it made me cough. I didn’t like the high I got from it, was a kind off anxious restless feeling. Smells and tastes like dirt, I got no sense of tropical notes at all. I would not reccomend.
If you are looking for a strain with a heavy THC content, Quantum Kush may just be the bud for you. Homegrown Natural Wonders originally produced this mix of Sweet Irish Kush and Timewreck, a combination that passes on a complex aroma that is both earthy and sweet. While the effects are strong, Quantum Kush provides relaxing effects, and it's popularly chosen by patients fighting appetite loss, nausea, or depression.