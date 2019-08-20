About this product

This tall-growing sativa has fairly dense, olive green buds speckled with flecks of rusty red and a lush coating of frosty trichomes. Don’t be fooled by its name, as unlike most Kush breeds (which are indicas), this one is most definitely a sativa-dominant cultivar. Quantum Kush has a classic, yet complex earthy, sweet aroma that’s pleasantly pungent, along with a sumptuous tropical taste.



