Adrienagreste
on August 9th, 2019
One of my fav strains despite me being a new smoker. Smells like pine trees and has a great earthy taste and looks good.
This indica-dominant hybrid features bright amber hairs exploding through a thick green canopy. The medium sized buds are compact with a wool-like structure; taste buds tingle from the luxurious tang of rich berry, sweet pine, and hints of pumpkin spice. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g
on January 17th, 2019
I use this for vaping, and it really does have a tropical, mai tai-like flavour/smell.
on January 16th, 2019
Fruity, good for vaping. As someone pretty sensitive to THC this one is on the stronger end for me. More of a heady high but still chill and happy.