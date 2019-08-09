 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by Synr.g

Synr.g Cannabis Flower Fantasy Island
This indica-dominant hybrid features bright amber hairs exploding through a thick green canopy. The medium sized buds are compact with a wool-like structure; taste buds tingle from the luxurious tang of rich berry, sweet pine, and hints of pumpkin spice. THC: 17% CBD: ≤1% Dried Flower: 1 g, 3.5 g, 7 g Pre-Rolled Joints: 1x1 g, 2x0.5 g, 5x0.5 g

3.47

Adrienagreste

One of my fav strains despite me being a new smoker. Smells like pine trees and has a great earthy taste and looks good.

WinstonK

I use this for vaping, and it really does have a tropical, mai tai-like flavour/smell.

CarlyLou

Fruity, good for vaping. As someone pretty sensitive to THC this one is on the stronger end for me. More of a heady high but still chill and happy.

Flavour comes first with our unique range of delicious cannabis strains.