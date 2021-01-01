About this product

One of our favourites, now in a Low Dose format. SYNR.G Low Dose 1:1 capsules contain just 2.5 mg of CBD and THC, great for getting started or tailoring your intake. Our filled vegan hard shell capsules are discreet, tasteless and odourless, which makes them great for sharing (with consenting adults only!) or taking with you on-the-go. Made from ethically sourced MCT oil. Balanced THC 2.5 mg per capsule CBD 2.5 mg per capsule Size: 15 pack