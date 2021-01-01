Table Top Purple Punch
About this product
3.5g, 7g: 20-23% THC 28g: 16-20% THC Purple Punch from Table Top is our indoor-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and an equally punchy flavour. Notes of citrus, blueberry and grape come from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. These buds not only taste like purple stuff, but they’re purple in colour too, with a generous dusting of sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. Pretty much what you’d expect from a combo of legendary strains like Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It’s Got Legs™.
About this brand
Table Top
About this strain
Purple Punch
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Pinene
Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.
