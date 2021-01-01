 Loading…

Indica

Table Top Purple Punch

by Table Top

Table Top Cannabis Flower Table Top Purple Punch

About this product

3.5g, 7g: 20-23% THC 28g: 16-20% THC Purple Punch from Table Top is our indoor-grown, indica-dominant hybrid with high THC and an equally punchy flavour. Notes of citrus, blueberry and grape come from limonene, caryophyllene and linalool. These buds not only taste like purple stuff, but they’re purple in colour too, with a generous dusting of sparkling trichomes and orange hairs. Pretty much what you’d expect from a combo of legendary strains like Larry OG and Granddaddy Purple. It’s Got Legs™.

About this brand

Table Top Logo
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

About this strain

Purple Punch

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Pinene

Purple Punch is the sweet and sedating union of two indica-dominant classics. By breeding Larry OG with Granddaddy Purple, the astonishing trichome laden Purple Punch was born, smelling of grape candy, blueberry muffins, and tart Kool-Aid. The potency of this strain gives the consumer a one-two punch to the head and body, initially landing between the eyes and settling down into the limbs. Purple Punch is a delicious dessert strain that is best suited for after dinner. Its effects may help with managing nausea, stress, minor body aches, and sleeplessness.

