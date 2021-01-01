 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Table Top Grandaddy Black

Table Top Grandaddy Black

by Table Top

Write a review
Table Top Cannabis Flower Table Top Grandaddy Black

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 km.

Buy Here

About this product

16-21% THC Grandaddy Black is a high-THC, indica-dominant strain from Table Top. Its dominant terpenes, caryophyllene, myrcene, limonene, are responsible for its earthy, fruity and sweet flavour. You may recognize this flower as the offspring of Grandaddy Purple and Black Domina and yes, Grandaddy is a name you definitely want to pass down (or left or right). It’s also in a 28g package so pass away. It’s Got Legs™.

About this brand

Table Top Logo
When you just want what’s good, nothing fancy — that’s Table Top™. We’re not reinventing sliced bread (don’t have the budget) but we do know decent weed. That’s a good thing, too, because it’s kind of our main gig. The lights are still on so we must be doing something right.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review